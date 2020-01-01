Google Doodle Rings in New Year with Froggy Pondering over Resolutions 2020

Happy New Year 2020 Google Doodle | Google rang in 2020 with an endearing doodle of Froggy the weather Frog, who also featured in New Year's eve illustration on Tuesday.

The New Year's special doodle has Froggy seated on a high-rise watching the skyline and the magnificent and symbolic sunrise signifying the dawn of a new morning.

Search engine Google described its doodle saying, "Ever wonder what Froggy is thinking of, besides the weather forecast in Google Search on mobile? Today, he’s PONDering his new year’s resolutions! Wherever you are today, whether or not the skies are clear, we hope at least your vision for the year will be 20/20! Happy New Year!"

You may have seen Froggy before as the weather frog is a Google character that appears on the Weather app in Android phones.

New Year is celebrated on January 1 which is the first day of the year on the modern Gregorian calendar as well as the Julian calendar.

On December 31 on Tuesday, Froggy featured on Google with a little bird enjoying the fireworks that lit up the twilight sky. The multi-colour fireworks include hues of yellow, red, blue and green.

The Google Doodle said, “Froggy is gearing up for New Year's celebrations in any weather. He says he's most excited about it being a Leap Year. “The 2020s are sure to be ribbitting!”.”

