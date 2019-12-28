Happy New Year 2020: Here is A List of Bank Holidays in the Year, Plan Your Financial Year Accordingly
The first step in this direction is to have an idea about the bank holidays, so that you can make plans accordingly and save significantly. India celebrates Republic Day, a national holiday, and a lot of regional public holidays in January 2020.
We are all set to mark the new beginnings with the start of another year. In the next 5 days, we will welcome the year 2020. With every New Year comes new promises, resolutions and plans. While joining a gym or a dance class, or spending more time in travelling have been some of the common New Year Resolutions, have you ever decided to learn to manage your finances properly?
Here is a list of Bank Holidays in the year 2020:
JANUARY
• January 1, 2020 (Wednesday): New Year’s Day
• January 2, 2020 (Thursday): Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti
• January 15, 2020 (Wednesday): Pongal/Makar Sankranti/Bhogali Bihu/ Lohri/Hadaga
• January 26, 2020 (Sunday): Republic Day
• January 30, 2020 (Thursday): Vasant Panchami
FEBRUARY
• February 21, 2020 (Friday): Maha Shivaratri
MARCH
• March 10, 2020 (Tuesday): Holi
• March 25, 2020 (Wednesday): Ugadi
APRIL
• April 2, 2020 (Thursday): Ram Navami
• April 6, 2020 (Monday): Mahavir Jayanti
• April 10, 2020 (Friday): Good Friday
• April 14, 2020 (Tuesday): Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti
MAY
• May 1, 2020 (Friday): May Day
• May 7, 2020 (Thursday): Buddha Purnima
JULY
• July 31, 2020 (Friday): Bakrid/Eid-al-Adha
AUGUST
• August 3, 2020 (Monday): Raksha Bandhan
• August 11, 2020 (Tuesday): Janmashthami
• August 15, 2020 (Saturday): Independence Day
• August 30, 2020 (Sunday): Muharram
OCTOBER
• October 2, 2020 (Friday): Gandhi Jayanti
• October 26, 2020 (Monday): Vijaya Dashami
• October 30, 2020 (Friday): Eid e Milad
NOVEMBER
• November 14, 2020 (Saturday): Diwali
• November 16, 2020 (Monday): Bhai Dooj
• November 30, 2020 (Monday): Guru Nanak Jayanti
DECEMBER
• December 25, 2020 (Friday): Christmas Day
