Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » India
1-min read

Happy New Year 2020: Here is A List of Bank Holidays in the Year, Plan Your Financial Year Accordingly

The first step in this direction is to have an idea about the bank holidays, so that you can make plans accordingly and save significantly. India celebrates Republic Day, a national holiday, and a lot of regional public holidays in January 2020.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 28, 2019, 10:39 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Happy New Year 2020: Here is A List of Bank Holidays in the Year, Plan Your Financial Year Accordingly
Image for representation.

We are all set to mark the new beginnings with the start of another year. In the next 5 days, we will welcome the year 2020. With every New Year comes new promises, resolutions and plans. While joining a gym or a dance class, or spending more time in travelling have been some of the common New Year Resolutions, have you ever decided to learn to manage your finances properly?

The first step in this direction is to have an idea about the bank holidays, so that you can make plans accordingly and save significantly. India celebrates Republic Day, a national holiday, and a lot of regional public holidays in January 2020.

Here is a list of Bank Holidays in the year 2020:

JANUARY

• January 1, 2020 (Wednesday): New Year’s Day

• January 2, 2020 (Thursday): Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

• January 15, 2020 (Wednesday): Pongal/Makar Sankranti/Bhogali Bihu/ Lohri/Hadaga

• January 26, 2020 (Sunday): Republic Day

• January 30, 2020 (Thursday): Vasant Panchami

FEBRUARY

• February 21, 2020 (Friday): Maha Shivaratri

MARCH

• March 10, 2020 (Tuesday): Holi

• March 25, 2020 (Wednesday): Ugadi

APRIL

• April 2, 2020 (Thursday): Ram Navami

• April 6, 2020 (Monday): Mahavir Jayanti

• April 10, 2020 (Friday): Good Friday

• April 14, 2020 (Tuesday): Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti

MAY

• May 1, 2020 (Friday): May Day

• May 7, 2020 (Thursday): Buddha Purnima

JULY

• July 31, 2020 (Friday): Bakrid/Eid-al-Adha

AUGUST

• August 3, 2020 (Monday): Raksha Bandhan

• August 11, 2020 (Tuesday): Janmashthami

• August 15, 2020 (Saturday): Independence Day

• August 30, 2020 (Sunday): Muharram

OCTOBER

• October 2, 2020 (Friday): Gandhi Jayanti

• October 26, 2020 (Monday): Vijaya Dashami

• October 30, 2020 (Friday): Eid e Milad

NOVEMBER

• November 14, 2020 (Saturday): Diwali

• November 16, 2020 (Monday): Bhai Dooj

• November 30, 2020 (Monday): Guru Nanak Jayanti

DECEMBER

• December 25, 2020 (Friday): Christmas Day

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram