Happy New Year 2020: Here is A List of Bank Holidays in the Year, Plan Your Financial Year Accordingly

We are all set to mark the new beginnings with the start of another year. In the next 5 days, we will welcome the year 2020. With every New Year comes new promises, resolutions and plans. While joining a gym or a dance class, or spending more time in travelling have been some of the common New Year Resolutions, have you ever decided to learn to manage your finances properly?

The first step in this direction is to have an idea about the bank holidays, so that you can make plans accordingly and save significantly. India celebrates Republic Day, a national holiday, and a lot of regional public holidays in January 2020.

Here is a list of Bank Holidays in the year 2020:

JANUARY

• January 1, 2020 (Wednesday): New Year’s Day

• January 2, 2020 (Thursday): Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

• January 15, 2020 (Wednesday): Pongal/Makar Sankranti/Bhogali Bihu/ Lohri/Hadaga

• January 26, 2020 (Sunday): Republic Day

• January 30, 2020 (Thursday): Vasant Panchami

FEBRUARY

• February 21, 2020 (Friday): Maha Shivaratri

MARCH

• March 10, 2020 (Tuesday): Holi

• March 25, 2020 (Wednesday): Ugadi

APRIL

• April 2, 2020 (Thursday): Ram Navami

• April 6, 2020 (Monday): Mahavir Jayanti

• April 10, 2020 (Friday): Good Friday

• April 14, 2020 (Tuesday): Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti

MAY

• May 1, 2020 (Friday): May Day

• May 7, 2020 (Thursday): Buddha Purnima

JULY

• July 31, 2020 (Friday): Bakrid/Eid-al-Adha

AUGUST

• August 3, 2020 (Monday): Raksha Bandhan

• August 11, 2020 (Tuesday): Janmashthami

• August 15, 2020 (Saturday): Independence Day

• August 30, 2020 (Sunday): Muharram

OCTOBER

• October 2, 2020 (Friday): Gandhi Jayanti

• October 26, 2020 (Monday): Vijaya Dashami

• October 30, 2020 (Friday): Eid e Milad

NOVEMBER

• November 14, 2020 (Saturday): Diwali

• November 16, 2020 (Monday): Bhai Dooj

• November 30, 2020 (Monday): Guru Nanak Jayanti

DECEMBER

• December 25, 2020 (Friday): Christmas Day

