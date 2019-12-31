Happy New Year 2020: Know Which Will be the First and Last Countries to Ring in the Next Year

The world is gearing up to bid adieu to 2019 and ring in the 2020 as another New Year begins. Some of the places in the world are already known for their New Year celebrations, like UK, Australia and US. In India, people will be celebrating the night while partying out with their friends and families, or will be glued to their TV screens watching Award shows. Meanwhile, in other parts of the world, the celebrations will be winding up at different time, due to the different in time zones.

But do you know which are the first and the last countries to celebrate the New Year? Well, here’s what you should know:

What is the first country in the world to celebrate New Year?

A number of countries will be celebrating the New Year first, before other nations. These countries are the small Pacific island nations of Tonga, Samoa and Kiribati/Christmas Island. Surprisingly, these countries have already ushered in the New Year. Their year begins at 3:30 PM IST on Tuesday.

Following these nations is New Zealand, which has said hello to 2020 at around 3:45 PM IST.

What is the last country in the world to celebrate New Year?

The last countries to ring in 2020 will be the tiny outlying island of the US, Baker, and Howland, which will enter the New Year at 5:30 IST on January 1. However, the island is uninhabited. Therefore, the second last country to ring in the new year will be American Samoa, where the New Year will be celebrated at 4:30 pm IST on Wednesday.

Interestingly, if someone wishes to enter 2020 twice, it is possible for them to get a quick flight between Tonga and American Samoa.

Here’s a list of countries celebrating New Year 2020:

• 5:30 pm IST: Parts of Russia

• 6:30 pm IST: Australia's Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra, Honiara

• 7 pm IST: Adelaide, Broken Hill, Ceduna

• 7:30 pm IST: Brisbane, Port Moresby, Hagatna

• 8 pm IST: Darwin, Alice Springs, Tennant Creek

• 8:30 pm IST: Japan and South Korea (Tokyo, Seoul, Pyongyang, Dili, Ngerulmud)

• 9:30 pm IST: China and Phillipines

• 10:30 pm IST: Indonesia and Thailand

• 11 pm IST: Myanmar

• 11:30 pm IST: Bangladesh

• 11:45 pm IST: Nepal's Kathmandu, Pokhara, Biratnagar, Dharan

• 12:00 am IST: India, Sri lanka

• 12:30 am IST: Pakistan

• 1 am IST: Afghanistan

• 5:30 am IST: United Kingdom

• 9:30 am to 1:30 pm IST: Canada, USA

