News18» News»India»Happy Ram Navami 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wishes People On Ram Navami
1-MIN READ

Happy Ram Navami 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wishes People On Ram Navami

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on the second wave of coronavirus pandemic across the country, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on the second wave of coronavirus pandemic across the country, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Ram Navami Wishes: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on the special occasion of Ram Navami to greet people

Ram Navami is celebrated among Hindus to commemorate the birth of Lord Ram, who was the avatar of God Vishnu. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on the special occasion to greet people. “Happy Ram Navami! May Lord Shri Ram’s boundless compassion always remain on the countrymen. Jai Shri Ram!”

In another tweet he wished people saying: “Today is Ram Navami and Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram’s message to all of us is that we follow appropriate behaviour. In these times of corona crisis, please follow all appropriate Covid-19 related norms to avoid getting infected. Remember the mantra of ‘Dawai Bhi, Kadai Bhi’.

In his address to the nation on Tuesday, April 20, Modi had asked people not to venture out and exercise extreme caution in these difficult times. Acknowledging the holy month of Ramzan and Navratri festival, he reminded citizens to apply the teachings of both religions and follow the Covid-19 norms. “Today is the last day of Navratri. Tomorrow Ram Navami; we should follow norms. Please follow Covid-19 norms. Do not forget — Dawaai bhi, kadai bhi (Medicine also, strictness also). It is the seventh day of the holy month of Ramzan. Ramzan teaches us patience, self control and discipline.”

first published:April 21, 2021, 10:34 IST