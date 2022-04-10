Happy Ram Navami 2022: PM Modi, President Kovind, Nitin Gadkari Extend Greetings to Citizens on Lord Ram’s Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted the nation on Ram Navami. “Happy Ram Navami to the countrymen. May everyone get happiness, peace and prosperity in life by the grace of Lord Shri Ram. Jai Shree Ram!", PM Modi tweeted in Hindi. The festival is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Ram.

देशवासियों को रामनवमी की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। भगवान श्रीराम की कृपा से हर किसी को जीवन में सुख, शांति और समृद्धि प्राप्त हो। जय श्रीराम!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 10, 2022

Modi will address the 14th foundation day celebrations of the Umiya Mata temple in Gujarat’s Gathila on the occasion of Ram Navami via video-conferencing at 1 pm. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Saturday issued a statement and said the temple was inaugurated by PM Modi in 2008 when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.

“Based on his suggestions, the temple trust has been carrying out various social and health-related activities such as free cataract operations and giving free ayurvedic medicines to patients from the economically weaker sections of the society," it said.

Earlier, PM Modi had taken to his social media accounts to wish countrymen on Navaratri as well.

Extending his greetings, President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted: “Happy Ram Navami to all the countrymen. Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram’s life, his conscientiousness and high ideals are the source of guidance and inspiration for the entire humanity. Let us all take a pledge to contribute to nation building by imbibing the ideals of Lord Ram in our lives.”

सभी देशवासियों को राम नवमी की शुभकामनाएं। मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम श्रीराम का जीवन, उनकी कर्तव्यनिष्ठा और उच्च आदर्श पूरी मानवता के लिए मार्गदर्शन और प्रेरणा के स्रोत हैं। आइए, हम सब प्रभु राम के आदर्शों को अपने जीवन में आत्मसात करते हुए राष्ट्र निर्माण में योगदान का संकल्प लें।— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 10, 2022

In his message, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari tweeted in Hindi: “Hearty greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Shri Ram Navami. Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram is a source of reverence and strength for all of us. Jai Shree Ram! #RamNavami #रामनवमी”

According to Hindu mythology, on this day Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya, which coincides with the ninth day in the Hindu month of Chaitra. Devotees, who have been keeping a fast throughout Navaratri, break the fast on this day.

People worship Lord Ram and conduct a ritual called ‘Kanya Bhoj’. Devotees call nine girls for a feast in their homes.

