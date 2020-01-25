Happy Republic Day 2020: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images & SMS for Your Loved Ones

India is all set to celebrate its 71st Republic Day on January 26, 2020. It was on this day in the year 1950 when the Constitution of India came into effect, making the country a sovereign, secular and democratic nation. President of India Ram Nath Kovind will hoist the National Flag at the Rajpat which will be followed by an extravagant parade.

Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro has been invited as the chief guest for the 71st Republic Day.

On the occasion of Republic Day 2020, here are some quotes and Whatsapp messages to send to your loved ones.

May You Have Enough Happiness To Make You Sweet, Enough Trials To Make You Strong, Enough Sorrow To Keep You Human And Enough Hope To Bring Joy To Our Nation. Happy Republic Day 2020!

"India has no dearth of brave young men and women and if they get the opportunity and help, and then we can compete with other nations in space exploration and one of them will fulfill her dreams." – Atal Behari Vajpayee on Republic Day.

Rejoice in the glory of the nation and do not forget to thank the soldiers. Republic Day 2020.

Freedom has not come easy, it is because of the sacrifices of our freedom fighters, so never take it for granted. Happy 71st Republic Day

The sanctity of law can be maintained only so as long as it is the expression of the will of the people. Happy Republic Day 2020

Today is the day when everyone, young or old, tall or short, light skin or dark must come together to show the whole world that this nation is the nest nation under the sun. 71st Republic Day

At the dawn of history India started on her unending quest, and trackless centuries are filled with her striving and the grandeur of her success and her failures. Through good and ill fortune alike she [India] has never lost sight of that quest or forgotten the ideals which gave her strength. – Jawaharlal Nehru.

Let us take a pledge that we would not let the efforts of our brave freedom fighters go in vain. We would strive to make our country the best in the world. Happy Republic Day 2020!

Be proud that you are an Indian because lucky are those who are born in this great country. Happy 71st Republic Day

A thousand salutes to this great nation of ours. May it become even more prosperous and great. Happy Republic Day!

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.