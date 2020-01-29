Happy Saraswati Puja 2020: Here’s Why We Celebrate it
People also celebrate this day as Saraswati Puja. Goddess Saraswati is the Hindu deity of music, art, knowledge, wisdom and learning.
Image for representation/PTI
Basant Panchami or Vasant Panchami is celebrated across India with much fanfare in the month of January or February. This year, Basant Panchami will be observed on January 29.
According to the Hindu calendar, the auspicious time to perform Saraswati puja this year will be between from 10.45 am on January 29 to 1.00 pm on January 30.
Happy Saraswati Puja 2020: Significance
Basant Panchami marks the beginning of the spring and conclusion of the winter. The day holds importance for farmers as their fields turn yellow with the flowering of the mustard crop.
How is Basant Panchami celebrated
On the auspicious day of Basant Panchami 2020, devotees will wear yellow clothes and worship the goddess.
Devotees offer yellow flowers, kumkum, rice and bhog to Saraswati. The puja area is cleaned properly and decorated with flowers and bel leaves. Rangoli design adorn the puja and thresholds of houses. Children keep their books and other stationery items in front of the idol to seek blessing.
Basant Panchmi is popular for its delicacies like khichuri, labra (mixed vegetables), begun bhaja, paayesh, sondesh and rajbhog.
In some parts of the country, kite flying also takes place on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami.
