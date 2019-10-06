Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Happy to See Him, Tweets PM Modi After HD Deve Gowda Visits Statue Of Unity

When PM Modi was the Gujarat CM, he had announced that he would build the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who is credited with uniting all 562 princely states to build the Republic of India.

News18.com

Updated:October 6, 2019, 1:19 PM IST
HD Deve Gowda at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he was happy to see former PM HD Deve Gowda at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, billed as the tallest in the world.

The 182-metre-tall statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel — built at a cost of Rs 2,989 crore — was inaugurated by PM Modi in October 2018.

When PM Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat, he had announced that he would build the statue of India's first Deputy Prime Minister who is credited with uniting all 562 princely states of the pre-independent country to build the Republic of India.

This year, PM Modi visited the Statue of Unity on his birthday on September 17.

