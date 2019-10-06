Happy to See Him, Tweets PM Modi After HD Deve Gowda Visits Statue Of Unity
When PM Modi was the Gujarat CM, he had announced that he would build the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who is credited with uniting all 562 princely states to build the Republic of India.
HD Deve Gowda at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he was happy to see former PM HD Deve Gowda at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, billed as the tallest in the world.
Happy to see our former PM Shri @H_D_Devegowda Ji visit the ‘Statue of Unity.’ https://t.co/GVWMo7UIow— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 6, 2019
The 182-metre-tall statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel — built at a cost of Rs 2,989 crore — was inaugurated by PM Modi in October 2018.
When PM Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat, he had announced that he would build the statue of India's first Deputy Prime Minister who is credited with uniting all 562 princely states of the pre-independent country to build the Republic of India.
This year, PM Modi visited the Statue of Unity on his birthday on September 17.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Riteish Deshmukh Shakes a Leg with a Kid on Housefull 4 Set, Watch Video
- Hugo Lloris Gets Nasty Injury After Howler vs Brighton, De Gea and Gurpreet Wish Him Speedy Recovery
- PUBG Mobile: Season 10 to Feature Desert Eagle Pistol, Payload Mode, RP Rewards and More
- Samsung The Frame QLED TV Sells Out on Flipkart; I Am Not One of The Lucky Folks
- It May be Dangerous to Send GIFs on WhatsApp From Your Android Phone