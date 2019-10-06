Happy to See Him, Tweets PM Modi After HD Deve Gowda Visits Statue Of Unity

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he was happy to see former PM HD Deve Gowda at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, billed as the tallest in the world.

Happy to see our former PM Shri @H_D_Devegowda Ji visit the ‘Statue of Unity.’ https://t.co/GVWMo7UIow — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 6, 2019

The 182-metre-tall statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel — built at a cost of Rs 2,989 crore — was inaugurated by PM Modi in October 2018.

When PM Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat, he had announced that he would build the statue of India's first Deputy Prime Minister who is credited with uniting all 562 princely states of the pre-independent country to build the Republic of India.

This year, PM Modi visited the Statue of Unity on his birthday on September 17.

