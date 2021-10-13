'Happy to Share': Union Minister for Coal Has Good News Amid Power Crisis in Many States

Union minister for coal Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said that the country had a record coal supply two days ago. The statement came amid reports that of several states facing shortage of electricity due to paucity of coal.

“Happy to share that cumulative coal supplies to thermal power plants from all sources including @CoalIndiaHQ recorded more than 2 million tonnes yesterday. We are increasing coal dispatch to power plants further to ensure sufficient coal stocks at power plants," Joshi tweeted.

In a separate interaction with media persons on Tuesday, he said, “After October 21, we will try to supply upto 2 million tonnes of coal."

“We want to assure the whole country that coal will be made available as per the requirement," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office is also reviewing the coal supply situation after more than six states had flagged concerns about load shedding. Besides Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Bihar, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala have said their power plants are running low on fuel. Nearly 70 per cent of India’s power is generated from coal.

Power minister RK Singh has assured that the county has enough coal supplies and the panic was “unnecessarily created" by officials from GAIL (Gas Authority of India Limited) sent “wrong messages" to distributors.

The government has said the supplies of coal drop during monsoon due to the flooding in mines. This time, the high international prices have also queered the pitch. Still, the Power Minister said there is sufficient power available. “Whoever wants, give me a requisition and I will supply them," he had added.

