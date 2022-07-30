Har Ghar Tiranga: Inside Mega Factory Helping Assam Govt Achieve Its Pledge to Hoist 80 Lakh Flags

Commemorating the 75th year of India’s Independence, the Assam government on Saturday announced 80 lakh tricolour flags will flutter from every household of the state as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. Prepared for a huge demand, the government said the flags will be available in the co-operative stores across the state at a price of Rs 18 each.

More than a hundred Japanese sewing machines and an equal number of skilled tailors are working round the clock in the Noble Textile industry in Boragaon of Guwahati to achieve the mission of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ of the Assam government and chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Noble Textile, one of the largest textile manufacturing units in Assam, deals with school uniforms and is the only company in the northeast to stitch knitted yarn. However, with the huge responsibility of making over 5 lakh flags within the August 10 deadline, every resource in the unit is now engaged with making tri-colour flags.

Entrepreneur and owner of Noble Textile, Pranab Talukdar, said he was sceptical about the order at first and took time to estimate the capacity and finally on 5 lakh flags by August 10. “We started work last week and have delivered around 60,000 flags. We are making 15,000 to 18,000 flags per day. Using Juki machines from Japan, expert tailors need 2-3 minutes to make a flag of 20×30 inch dimension.. We are into apparel and this is the first time we are making flags. To be surrounded by white, green and saffron all time feels nice and gives us a sense of pride to serve the motherland in our capacity,” he said.

As part of the Union Ministry of Culture’s campaign under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to mark 75th year of India’s Independence, the Assam government has set a target to hoist flags on 80 lakh rural and urban households, state-run institutes, private entities, schools and commercial establishments. The Panchayat and Rural Development Department has engaged self-help groups for the production of tri-colour flags. It will also set up stalls at district and village levels so that people can purchase flags. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism among people and promote awareness about the national flag.

Talukdar said initially the flags were being made of Khadi but the Khadi Gram Udyog couldn’t supply the company with the raw material as they were unprepared. “We fell short of cotton yarn supply too, now the flag that we are making is a mix of polyester and cotton. The cost of production of each flag at our end is Rs 30,” he added.

An engineering graduate from NIT Trichy and IIM Shillong alumni, Talukdar was based out of Singapore. It was in 2018 that the Assam government came up with textile units during Advantage Assam Industrial Summit. Pranab signed an MOU with the government and started the textile unit in June 2019 manufacturing garments for TT Limited. Later, the young entrepreneur started his own venture Noble Textile manufacturing school uniforms. During the Covid crisis, Noble Textile was the only industry making PPE kit in the northeast and supplied the first stock to the government during the initial days of pandemic.

Meanwhile, Debojani Das, a tailor in Noble textile said is never tired of making flags. “This is for the first time that I am stitching a national flag, but I am never tired of making them. I make around 500 to 550 flags per day” said Das.

Announcing the campaign, chief minister Sarma in a tweet said, “Let’s show our love for the country collectively by responding to this call of our Adarniya Pradhan Mantri ji in huge numbers so that the Tiranga’ flutters over every house in Assam on 13-15 August.”

Sarma had earlier said hoisting the tricolour is a more credible way to prove one’s nationality than applying for inclusion of names in the National Register of Citizens. He will officially release the theme song of Har Ghar Tiranga at Guwahati on the July 31.

“It is one of the biggest opportunities to do something for the country and it’s a matter of pride for us that the national flag is being made on such a large scale. Each one of us should hoist the tiranga, it’s our duty,” said Partner in Noble Textile, Debraj Singha.

