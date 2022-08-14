Har Ghar Tiranga News LIVE Updates: Delhi Monuments Lit Up in Tricolour Theme; Arvind Kejriwal to Lead Celebrations in Capital Today

Live now
Har Ghar Tiranga News Updates: From Sher Shah Suri’s Tomb in Bihar to Qutub Minar in Delhi, a large number of ASI monuments across India have been lit up in tri-colour theme, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the effort will surely strengthen the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement. The ASI has shared images, including aerial footage, of some of these sites bathed resplendently in colours of India ahead of Read More
A 10 km race of around 3,500 police personnel and rally of 100 four-wheelers and 60 bikes was held from Marine Drive today to mark 75 years of Independence. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and actor Akshay Kumar flagged off the race and car and bike rally.
Chandigarh | Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi took part in the Tiranga Yatra taken out by BJP under the #HarGharTiranga campaign (13.08) pic.twitter.com/OLtcf5jDpf
— ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2022
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday took part in a ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ event in Pune in Maharashtra and said patriotism was the only way to keep India united. He said 40 crore households have hoisted the Tricolour on the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark 75 years of Independence. Karnataka MLA and senior BJP leader CT Ravi was among those who took part in the event in Amanora township in Hadapsar area here. “Patriotism is the only way to keep the country united. We are lucky to have a visionary leader like PM Modi on whose call 40 crore households are hoisting the national flag,” Bommai said.
🇮🇳ये वीडियो मेवात के जिला नूंह के गाँव महू मदरसा की है।🇮🇳 #HarGharTiranga #AazadiKaAmritMahotsav @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/NmQxFHDxCp
— Haryana BJP (@BJP4Haryana) August 13, 2022
कश्मीर से कन्याकुमारी तक भारत रंगा है हमारे प्यारे तिरंगे के रंग में …🇮🇳#HarGharTiranga #AmritMahotsav #IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/AQ12gbWsoW
— Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) August 14, 2022
Uttar Pradesh: Government buildings in Kanpur were decorated with tricolor lights ahead of #IndependenceDay (13.08) pic.twitter.com/SCJzD8GCVp
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 13, 2022
Amazing enthusiasm for #HarGharTiranga campaign!
Seppa town in #EastKameng Dist painted in hues of patriotism with 300 feet tricolour on foot march and chants of Vande Mataram.@PMOIndia @HMOIndia pic.twitter.com/0FDj4qJjcW
— Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) August 13, 2022
Our hearts are so full! 🇮🇳❤️
Hundreds of children celebrate Azadi ka #AmritMahotsav at Leh & Ladakh, an event organised by @ITBP_official! 🤩#HarGharTiranga #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/OxusZ42bpK
— MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) August 13, 2022
The tricolour will be unfurled at 130 archaeological sites in the country under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, Union minister G Kishan Reddy said on Saturday. He was in Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district to participate in a Tiranga Yatra and other events. “The tricolour will be unfurled at 130 archaeological sites across the country including Khajuraho,” said the Minister for Culture, Tourism, and Development of the North Eastern Region. Har Ghar Tiranga’ is a campaign being held under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav from August 13 to 15 to encourage people to bring the tricolour home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence.
Doordarshan will telecast a mega historical show titled “Swaraj- Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha” in Hindi from August 14 on DD National channel. The programme will also be aired in several regional languages for telecast on the regional network of Doordarshan from August 20. Doordarshan Jaipur head Satish Depal told reporters on Saturday that many unheard stories of the sacrifices of great heroes of the freedom struggle have been depicted in the show. He said 75 episodes will be telecast every Sunday from 9 pm to 10 pm. He informed that the programme will be telecast in regional languages from August 20 on regional channels of Doordarshan. It will be broadcast in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Oriya, Bengali and Assamese languages.
From Sher Shah Suri’s Tomb in Bihar to Qutub Minar in Delhi, a large number of ASI monuments across India have been lit up in tri-colour theme, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday saying the effort will surely strengthen the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement. The ASI has shared images, including aerial footage, of some of these sites bathed resplendently in colours of India ahead of the 75th anniversary of its Independence. “Tirangamayi Dhaohar As part of the #HarGharTiranga Campaign, @ASIGoI illuminates monuments all across India in the hues of tricolour. #AmritMahotsav,” Union Minister for Culture Meenakshi Lekhi tweeted on Saturday. She also shared a montage of illuminated monuments made by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).
तिरंगामयी धरोहर 🇮🇳
As part of the #HarGharTiranga Campaign, @ASIGoI illuminates monuments all across India in the hues of tricolour.#AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/TLPuxnanFY
— Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) August 13, 2022
Two giant images of the Indian flag have been projected on the towering Civic Center — headquarters of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi — as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Besides ‘MCD’ in huge font size has also been projected below each image of the two flags, which is catching eye of the visitors and passersby. “To celebrate 75 years of Independence and to make ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign a grand success, the national flag has been projected on the facade of the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Civic Center, the MCD headquarters,” a senior official said. The Civic Center, rising 112 m, is the tallest building in Delhi. Because of the high altitude, the traditional methods of decoration of the building with ropes, lights or fairy lights were not possible due to the high wind pressure.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said his government has given top priority to honour the families of fallen soldiers from the state as part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. The chief minister honoured Param Vir Chakra winner Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey’s father Gopi Chand Pandey, Kirti Chakra awardee Major Ashok Kumar Singh, Vir Chakra awardee Colonel Vimal Kishandas Baijal among others at an event organised here, a statement said. “Our jawans always think about the country. With the spirit of nation first, whenever they have been required to make the supreme sacrifice, the jawans have never hesitated,” Adityanath said at the event. “This new India is a symbol of new faith in the world and the country’s brave soldiers are ready to keep its security, sovereignty, unity and integrity safe and intact,” he added.
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Saturday organised a ‘Tiranga Rath Yatra’ to promote the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign in remote villages of Doda district, a statement said. The campaign is being observed across the country as a three-day exercise from August 13 to 15 marking the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence. The yatra started after a recitation of the National Anthem from 75 villages and travelled a distance of 75 km, according to the statement. Led by VHP district president Satish Kotwal, the yatra was aimed at spreading awareness about hoisting the tricolour atop their homes. During the yatra, flags were also distributed among the villagers by VHP leaders and volunteers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he was overjoyed and proud of the amazing response to the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement. He also said a record participation was being seen from people across different walks of life in the campaign. “Overjoyed and proud of the amazing response to the #HarGharTiranga movement. We are seeing record participation from people across different walks of life,” Modi said in a tweet. This is a great way to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, he said. The prime minister urged people to share their photos with the national tricolour on harghartiranga.com.
Overjoyed and proud of the amazing response to the #HarGharTiranga movement. We are seeing record participation from people across different walks of life. This is a great way to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Do also share your photo with the Tiranga on https://t.co/0CtV8SCMF7
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 13, 2022
Modi shared her tweet, saying: “Our priceless heritage and the Tiranga! This effort will surely strengthen the #HarGharTiranga movement. Other illuminated monuments include Sun Temple, Konark, Odisha; Sanchi Stupa, Madhya Pradesh; Hampi ruins, Karnataka; Charmimar, Hyderabad; Metacalfe Hall, Kolkata, ancient Nalanda university ruins, Bihar; St Francis Assisi, Goa; the Residency, Lucknow and Kesariya Stupa, Bihar.
In Delhi, UNESCO World Heritage Sites Qutub Minar and Humayun’s Tomb; and Purana Quila, Safdarjung Tomb, Jantar Mantar and Ajmere Gate have also been illuminated in the tricolour theme. The ASI also shared a short video giving a “Glimpse of illuminated Thousand Pillar Temple, Hanamkonda in Tricolour by ASI Hyderabad Circle”.
From Lucknow’s historic Residency, place of key events during the 1857 Sepoy Mutiny, to Mahatma Gandhi’s birthplace in Porbander, the ASI is also all geared up to hoist the national flag at the sites of 150 of its monuments on the Independence Day, officials said. “Our national flag would be hoisted at ASI sites spanning the length and breadth of the country in the true spirit of India’s diversity and the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. They will be hoisted at Fatehpur Sikri and Agra Fort in our Agra Circle. In Delhi, the tricolour will flutter high at the ruins of Kotla Feroz Shah and Purana Qila,” a senior official had earlier told PTI.
The Taj Mahal, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is not on the list of monument sites where the national flag would be hoisted on August 15, he had said. The main Independence Day celebrations takes places annually at the Red Fort where the Prime Minister hoists the national flag on the ramparts of the Mughal-era monument. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, besides Qutub Minar and Humayun’s Tomb, in Delhi.
