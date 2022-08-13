Har Ghar Tiranga News Updates: Campaign Kicks Off, Events Planned Across Cities; PM Modi Shares Viral Tiranga Anthem

India is celebrating the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and the much awaited Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, begins today. From today, Indians across the country are encouraged to hoist the national flag in their homes or participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign virtually on their official website. Political parties across party lines will all be participating in several events across cities to mark the 75th year of Indian Independence.

As part of the campaign that has taken the country by storm, you can upload a selfie with the flag on the Har Ghar Tiranga website, pin a flag virtually, change your display picture on social media to the Tricolor and even download a personal Tiranga certificate for participation. The campaign also has an official anthem that features big names across industries like sports and entertainment. The anthem is dubbed the biggest patriotic song of the year, according to the Information and the Broadcast ministry, the song can be played while you hoist the national flag at your homes.

Here are latest updates on the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the viral Har Ghar Tiranga campaign anthem on Twitter and said – “The kind of enthusiasm and enthusiasm being seen among the countrymen regarding the ‘Har Ghar Tricolor’ campaign is a symbol of the unwavering spirit of unity and integrity of the nation. This feeling is going to take India to a new height in the nectar period.”

Here is the Har Ghar Tiranga Anthem

https://twitter.com/MIB_India/status/1555064817131868160?s=20&t=R0q9AVIl5oIuFsTZpZX8lA Several politicians, across party lines have changed their display picture on social media to the national flag including Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself. This is part of the Har Ghar Tiranaga campaign that urges Indians to all participate either by hoisting a flag at your home or by participating virtually.

