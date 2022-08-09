'Har Ghar Tiranga' Slogan Has Become Mass Movement: UP CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ slogan has now become a mass movement. Adityanath launched an awareness rally at a programme organised here with an aim to ensure public participation in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign organized as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ from August 9 to August 15, said a statement issued from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Flagging off the rally, Yogi called upon the people to participate with enthusiasm in the campaign, and said Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ slogan has now become a mass movement, the statement said. With the start of the campaign, party office bearers, public representatives, and workers came out on the streets for the ‘Tiranga yatras’ in all the 1918 mandals (block level unit of the organization) of the state with the people for creating public awareness. Along with this, workers will also come out for the cleanliness campaign at the statue sites of freedom movement leaders on August 11 and 12, and for “Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign at every house on August 13, 14 and 15.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the whole country is making grand preparations for the ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ of its Independence and at such a time, the ‘Tiranga yatra’ has become a powerful medium of public awareness, which is awakening a sense of reverence and respect towards our national symbols of patriotism. “This occasion has brought us an opportunity to salute, remember and draw inspiration from the ideals of all the immortal sons who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of this country,” he said.

Congratulating BJP workers, Adityanath said that “all of you are moving forward to take the tricolour, the symbol of India’s pride to every house, which will become an important basis for bringing a change in the lives of 135 crore citizens of the country”. The chief minister asked them to work with faith, zeal, decency and discipline for taking the tricolour to every home and connect the people with the pious resolve to establish India as the world’s biggest power.

He also congratulated the people on the 75th year of Independence, ‘Raksha Bandhan’ and ‘Krishna Janmashtami’. BJP state unit general secretary Amarpal Maurya said that on August 10, state president Swatantradev Singh will participate in the Tiranga yatra in Jhansi, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in Prayagraj and Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak in Kanpur. Ministers and party office bearers will participate in the Tiranga yatras to be organized in the districts, he added.

