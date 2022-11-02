Fed Up of Harassment by Alcoholic, Unemployed Son, Telangana Couple Hires Hitmen to Have Him Killed

Wearied from being tortured at the hands of their alcoholic and unemployed son, a Telangana couple hired hitmen to have him murdered.

The incident took place on October 18 at the Kallepalli Maisamma temple in Miryalaguda Mandal of Telangana’s Khammam, where 26-year-old Kshatriya Sainath was killed by seven members of his family including his parents, Ram Singh, and Rani Bai, and two uncles, India Today reported.

Kshatriya Ram Singh and Rani Bai were arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Monday. As per reports, the victim, a college dropout, had been harassing his parents which led them to hire people for Rs 8 lakh and have him murdered.

According to the Huzurnagar police inspector, Sainath was strangled to death by five people who then dumped his dead body in the Musi River after putting it in the deceased’s car. The incident however came to the fore when some locals spotted the floating body and informed the police on October 19.

While investigating the case, the police had been keeping a lookout for an XUV that was recorded by the surveillance cameras at the Damchelapally toll plaza. Incidentally, when the parents of the deceased were called to the police station to identify the body, they appeared in the same XUV that was suspected by the police to be moving around at the scene of the offence on October 18.

“During interrogation, it was revealed that five men were hired by the parents for Rs 8 lakh to kill their son. Also, uncles were involved in the incident. The accused have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody,” the police told India Today.

According to findings, the father of the deceased, Ram Singh is the principal of a government gurukul in Maripeda Bangla village and the couple’s daughter is settled in the US. Police said that Sai Ram used to abuse and beat up his parents when they refused money for alcohol. Family members said they had sent him to a rehabilitation centre in Hyderabad, but it was of no use.

Talking to TOI, Huzurabad circle inspector Rama Linga Reddy disclosed that the couple sought help from Rani Bai’s brother Satyanarayana for the murder. The couple paid Rs 1.5 lakh in advance and agreed to give the balance of Rs 6.5 lakh three days after the murder.

While the investigation into the case is still on, the police have seized four cars, a bike, plastic rope and Rs 23,500 cash used in the offence.

Read all the Latest India News here