Harassed by Classmates Over His Dalit Identity, Ghaziabad Student Commits Suicide
Deceased student, identified as Vipin Verma, had shared his plight with his mother Bhagwati Devi who asked him to focus on his studies.
Representative image.
Ghaziabad: A third-year Dalit student of Law at Ghaziabad-based Inmantec Institute committed suicide after being harassed by his upper caste classmates -- a girl and three boys, police said on Saturday.
According to the police, Vipin Verma (20) hanged himself at his home in Shastri Nagar area of Ghaziabad on Thursday, but the FIR was lodged by his father Police Constable Virendra Kumar at the Kavi Nagar police station late on Friday night.
Police said Neha Chaudhary and his friends Anu, Ankur and Arun had been harassing Vipin since June 14 over his Dalit identity. Vipin shared his plight with his mother Bhagwati Devi, who consoled him and asked him to focus on his studies.
According to the FIR, Bhagwati Devi then shared the problem with her husband, who contacted the group over phone on Thursday to resolve the issue. The group assured Virendra Kumar they would not harass his son again. But that very evening, between 5 and 6 pm, Vipin hanged himself at his home.
Virendra Kumar in his complaint said: "I am a Dalit and the accused are influential persons of higher caste, so my complaint was delayed and the accused are still at large."
However, Superintendent of Police - City Shlok Kumar said: "We have registered the complaint, investigation is underway. We will arrest the accused soon."
Also Watch
-
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019: Langer Rues Crucial Injury Blows, Says No Lack of Talent in Australian Cricket
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: 10.or G2 Price in India Revealed, Starts at Rs 11,999
- 'Moon Essentials': Ahead of Chandrayaan-2, ISRO Asked Indians What They Would Carry on a Lunar Mission
- Kim Kardashian Called Out by Diet Prada for Plagiarising Emilio Pucci's Sunglass Design
- Not Bluff: This New AI Just Beat The World's Top Poker Professionals in a Six-Player Game