'Harassed' by Friends, 20-year-old Law Student Commits Suicide in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: A 20-year-old law student allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his home after being harassed by friends, police said on Saturday.

Vipin Verma took the extreme step on Thursday at his home in the Shastri nagar area of the city after being constantly harassed by his four friends, they said.

The deceased's father, Virendra Kumar, a police head constable, filed a complaint at Kavi Nagar police station against his son's four friends for mentally torturing Verma since June 14, Superintendent of Police (City) Shlok Kumar said.

Virendra also gave police the mobile phone of the deceased with a recorded video clip of Vipin in which the latter alleges that his friends harassed him which led him to take his life, he said.

As per the complaint, Verma had told his mother, Bhagwati Devi, about the harassment but she asked him to focus on his studies. She later told her husband who then called the accused and warned them not to disturb his son, police said.

A case under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. The matter is being probed as to how the deceased was being harassed by his friends, they said.