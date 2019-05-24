Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Harassed by Husband and In-laws, Pregnant Woman Sets Self Ablaze in Telangana

The incident happened in Nizamabad on May 21 and the woman is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital.

PTI

Updated:May 24, 2019, 10:10 PM IST
Harassed by Husband and In-laws, Pregnant Woman Sets Self Ablaze in Telangana
Representative image.
Hyderabad: A 19-year old pregnant woman set herself afire unable to bear with the alleged harassment by her husband and parents-in-law for money, police said Friday.

The incident happened in Nizamabad on May 21. She is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital. She had left her husband as she could no longer bear with the torture and began living with her mother, the police said.

Under the circumstances, the husband came to her mother's place on April 21 and tried to force her to live with him, they said.

When she refused to go with him, Prashant threatened to end his life by setting himself ablaze with the petrol he had brought with him. An argument between the two ensued, they said.

Shortly after, she took the bottle of fuel, poured it on her person and set herself ablaze, they said. A case has been registered and investigation has begun, the police added.
