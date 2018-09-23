English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Harassed' by Married Man on the Way to School, Delhi Girl Commits Suicide
The accused allegedly threatened to beat the 15-year-old girl's younger brother if she did not go with him.
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: A 15-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself to a ceiling fan at her residence in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri area, with the police saying that she killed herself as she was being constantly "harassed" by a man on way to her school and tuition classes.
The girl died on September 19, they said, adding that a case was registered on Saturday on the basis of a complaint filed by her parents.
In his complaint, the girl's father has alleged that his daughter was being "mentally harassed" by a local man who was apparently married.
Her father has also alleged that the accused used to frequently "harass" her on way to school and tuition classes, police said.
The accused even threatened to beat the girl's younger brother if she did not go with him. Fed up with the constant harassment, she allegedly committed suicide, her father has alleged.
The girl was a class X student of a government school, the police said.
Police are also probing if the accused had proposed marriage to the girl. Further investigation is underway.
