Harassed by Policeman, Shopkeeper Consumes Acid in UP’s Kaushambhi

A shopkeeper consumed acid over alleged harassment by a policeman in Sarai Akeel area here, police said on Tuesday.

A video of the shopkeeper, Dinesh Kumar Sen (26), also surfaced on the internet in which he is making allegations against the police outpost incharge of his area, Additional Superintendent of Police, Samar Bahadur Singh said.

Sen, a resident of Newada village, has alleged that the policeman demand Rs 500 from shopkeepers on routine basis and used to harass them if they did not pay the money, Singh said.

He consumed acid on Monday and was rushed to hospital in Prayagraj and his condition is stated to be stable, he said.

Circle officer, Shyam Kant has been handed over probe on the matter and action will be taken based on his report.

“If the outpost incharge is found guilty, he would face action,” the Additional SP said.

Read all the Latest India News here