Harassed by Retired Cop for Loan Recovery, UP Man Ends Life in SSP Office

Hari Prasad Meena, a furniture trader, had taken a loan of Rs 2 lakh on high interest from Rajiv Saxena, the brother of retired sub-inspector Ashok Kumar, Police said.

PTI

Updated:August 29, 2019, 5:09 PM IST
Harassed by Retired Cop for Loan Recovery, UP Man Ends Life in SSP Office
Representative image.
Bareilly: Frustrated by being constantly harassed by a retired policeman for loan recovery, a 60-year-old man killed himself by consuming poison in the office of the senior superintendent of police in Bareilly, officials said on Thursday.

Hari Prasad Meena, a furniture trader, had taken a loan of Rs 2 lakh on high interest from Rajiv Saxena, the brother of retired sub-inspector Ashok Kumar, said SP (rural) Sansar Singh.

Meena had paid Rs 4 lakh, double the principal amount, to Saxena over the past two years. But Meena's family said the retired policeman and his brother claimed the loan was not fully repaid and got Meena's house registered in their names, the SP said.

Apparently frustrated by the harassment, Meena consumed poison in the SSP office on Wednesday, Singh said.

He was admitted to a hospital but died later. In a note he left, Meena said he was in depression and could commit suicide anytime, Singh said.

A case has been registered against the brothers and they have been arrested, the SP added.

