News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

Harassed for Dowry, Pregnant Woman Dies by Suicide in Hyderabad

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

The woman's mother lodged a complaint stating that her daughter was pestered by her in-laws and her husband, a gym instructor, for additional dowry, they said.

A pregnant woman died by suicide in her house here due to alleged harassment by her husband and parents-in-laws for additional dowry, police said on Thursday. The 24-year-old techie, who was five months pregnant, took the extreme step by hanging herself from a ceiling fan on Wednesday, the police said.

The woman's mother lodged a complaint stating that her daughter was pestered by her in-laws and her husband, a gym instructor, for additional dowry, they said. Based on the complaint, a case was registered and further investigations were on, the police added.

(This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).)


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...