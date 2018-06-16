English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
'Harassed' Over Loan Repayment, Maharashtra Couple Commits Suicide
A couple allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison at their residence in Ambad locality here, due to "harassment" by five money-lenders, police said on Saturday.
Image for representation only.
Nashik: A couple allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison at their residence in Ambad locality in Nashik, due to "harassment" by five money-lenders, police said on Saturday.
The incident took place on Friday and the deceased were identified as Vasudev Ambadas Jadhav (38) and his wife Sangita (34), police said.
"Police recovered a 'suicide note' beside their bodies, which states that both of them were ending their lives as they were fed up with the harassment by five money-lenders from whom they had taken loan," an official of Ambad police station said.
According to police, the deceased were originally from Shirpur in Dhule district of Maharshtra.
"Vasudev, a labour contractor, had borrowed money from the lenders for business purposes. He had repaid some part of the money, but the lenders were pressurising him for the remaining amount," the official said.
"Friday morning, the couple consumed poison. But the incident came to light when one of their relatives went to their place and found them lying motionless," he added.
The relative immediately alerted the police, who rushed to the spot. The bodies were sent for post-mortem.
Offences have been registered against the five money-lenders and a probe has been launched, police said.
Also Watch
The incident took place on Friday and the deceased were identified as Vasudev Ambadas Jadhav (38) and his wife Sangita (34), police said.
"Police recovered a 'suicide note' beside their bodies, which states that both of them were ending their lives as they were fed up with the harassment by five money-lenders from whom they had taken loan," an official of Ambad police station said.
According to police, the deceased were originally from Shirpur in Dhule district of Maharshtra.
"Vasudev, a labour contractor, had borrowed money from the lenders for business purposes. He had repaid some part of the money, but the lenders were pressurising him for the remaining amount," the official said.
"Friday morning, the couple consumed poison. But the incident came to light when one of their relatives went to their place and found them lying motionless," he added.
The relative immediately alerted the police, who rushed to the spot. The bodies were sent for post-mortem.
Offences have been registered against the five money-lenders and a probe has been launched, police said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Rupsha Bhadra
-
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
-
Friday 15 June , 2018
No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Here's why BJP is reaching out to its allies
-
Tuesday 05 June , 2018
Where is 2017 Gorakhpur Tragedy Accused Dr. Kafeel Ahmed Khan Now?
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Friday 15 June , 2018 No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Here's why BJP is reaching out to its allies
Tuesday 05 June , 2018 Where is 2017 Gorakhpur Tragedy Accused Dr. Kafeel Ahmed Khan Now?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Live Cricket Score, England vs Australia, 2nd ODI in Cardiff: Ali Gets Maxwell, Australia Five Down
- The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
- Nick Kyrgios Stands in Roger Federer's Path to No.1 in Stuttgart
- Eid Mubarak: Soulful Playlist to Set The Mood For the Festivities of Eid-ul-Fitr
- Is Boney Kapoor Miffed With Salman Khan For Saying No To His Films?