Harassment and Stalking Drives Class X Girl to Suicide, Hundreds Protests on Streets Over Police Inaction

Hundreds of people took to the streets on Friday after a Class X girl, who was being stalked and harassed incessantly, committed suicide after police allegedly refused to take action on her complaint.After facing flak, the police said that it has arrested all four accused charged with harassing the girl and the SHO and head constable of the Dwarkapuri police station have been suspended over dereliction in duty.Despite the assurances, several people staged a protest against police slackness in Dwarkapuri area on Friday, demanding that entire staff posted at Dwarkapuri station be suspended.The parents of the deceased alleged they were making rounds of the police station for the last three days with their complaint against the man who was harassing their daughter but no action was taken.The girl was allegedly being harassed by one Milan Chuahan for some time. Whenever the girl stepped outside her home, the accused used to follow her and harass her.Before approaching the police, the girl’s family had also approached Milan’s mother. They said that instead of straightening her son, the woman threatened the family with acid attack and openly claimed that police can’t do anything against her son.They said that the accused had even threatened to kidnap the teen, but police refused to register their complaint. Finally, on Thursday night the girl committed suicide. She left behind a note in which she apologized for “denting the image of the family”.