English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Harassment and Stalking Drives Class X Girl to Suicide, Hundreds Protests on Streets Over Police Inaction
The girl was allegedly being harassed by one Milan Chuahan for some time. Whenever the girl stepped outside her home, the accused used to follow her and harass her.
Picture for representation.
Indore: Hundreds of people took to the streets on Friday after a Class X girl, who was being stalked and harassed incessantly, committed suicide after police allegedly refused to take action on her complaint.
After facing flak, the police said that it has arrested all four accused charged with harassing the girl and the SHO and head constable of the Dwarkapuri police station have been suspended over dereliction in duty.
Despite the assurances, several people staged a protest against police slackness in Dwarkapuri area on Friday, demanding that entire staff posted at Dwarkapuri station be suspended.
The parents of the deceased alleged they were making rounds of the police station for the last three days with their complaint against the man who was harassing their daughter but no action was taken.
The girl was allegedly being harassed by one Milan Chuahan for some time. Whenever the girl stepped outside her home, the accused used to follow her and harass her.
Before approaching the police, the girl’s family had also approached Milan’s mother. They said that instead of straightening her son, the woman threatened the family with acid attack and openly claimed that police can’t do anything against her son.
They said that the accused had even threatened to kidnap the teen, but police refused to register their complaint. Finally, on Thursday night the girl committed suicide. She left behind a note in which she apologized for “denting the image of the family”.
Also Watch
After facing flak, the police said that it has arrested all four accused charged with harassing the girl and the SHO and head constable of the Dwarkapuri police station have been suspended over dereliction in duty.
Despite the assurances, several people staged a protest against police slackness in Dwarkapuri area on Friday, demanding that entire staff posted at Dwarkapuri station be suspended.
The parents of the deceased alleged they were making rounds of the police station for the last three days with their complaint against the man who was harassing their daughter but no action was taken.
The girl was allegedly being harassed by one Milan Chuahan for some time. Whenever the girl stepped outside her home, the accused used to follow her and harass her.
Before approaching the police, the girl’s family had also approached Milan’s mother. They said that instead of straightening her son, the woman threatened the family with acid attack and openly claimed that police can’t do anything against her son.
They said that the accused had even threatened to kidnap the teen, but police refused to register their complaint. Finally, on Thursday night the girl committed suicide. She left behind a note in which she apologized for “denting the image of the family”.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
-
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2019 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Black Colour Variant Launched in India at Rs 5.49 Lakh
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Brazil seek to temper World Cup hopes of Belgium's 'Golden Generation'
- Sacred Games Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Saif Ali Khan's Show Totally Grips You from Start to Finish
- Dominant West Indies Leave Bangladesh Facing Innings Defeat
- Our Favourite English Professor Mr. Tharoor is Back with Fresh Lessons on Twitter