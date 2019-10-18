Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Harassment by Senior Officer, Six Colleagues Drives BHEL Woman Officer to Commit Suicide

Police have registered a case against the Deputy General Manager (Finance) and her six other colleagues of the 22-year-old Accounts officer of BHEL.

IANS

Updated:October 18, 2019, 8:32 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Harassment by Senior Officer, Six Colleagues Drives BHEL Woman Officer to Commit Suicide
Representative Image.

Hyderabad: A woman officer of central public sector company Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) allegedly committed suicide here over harassment by a Deputy General Manager and six other colleagues, police said.

The 33-year-old Accounts Officer of BHEL committed allegedly hanged herself at her residence in Miyapur area on Thursday. Police registered a case against the Deputy General Manager (Finance) and her six other colleagues for allegedly abetting the suicide.

Miyapur police registered the case on the complaint of the deceased woman's husband and took up the investigations.

According to Inspector of Police Venkatesh Shamala, the woman officer hanged herself at her house when she was alone. Her and other family members broke open the door of her bedroom and found her hanging from the ceiling.

The woman, who hailed from Bhopal, left behind a suicide note, in which she accused the DGM and six other BHEL employees of mentally harassing her by spying on her. She alleged that they had hacked her mobile phone and were tapping her calls.

The woman also alleged that some of her colleagues harassed her when she was posted in Bhopal earlier.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram