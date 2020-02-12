Hardcore Criminal Arrested, Two Booked Under PSA in Jammu

Jammu: A hardcore criminal wanted in over a dozen cases was arrested from Punjab, while two other "habitual criminals" were booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) here, police said on Wednesday.

Dilbagh Singh, a resident of Simbal camp here, was arrested from Amritsar in Punjab by a police party, a police spokesman said.

He said Singh was wanted in 13 FIRs registered under various sections of the Arms Act, the NDPS Act and the Ranbir Penal Code in four police stations areas in Jammu since 2009. The charges include six cases of attempt to murder, the spokesman added.

Two more habitual criminals — Bikramjeet Singh alias "Vicky" of Gangyal and Paramjeet Singh alias "Pankaj of Sehora — were booked under the PSA here to curb their activities, the spokesman said.

On the recommendation of police, he said, the district magistrate, Jammu, issued the PSA warrant against the duo on the weekend.

"The warrant was executed by Station House Officer of Police Station Gangyal, Inspector Sunil Singh Jasrotia, with their arrest on Monday," the spokesman said, adding they were lodged in Central Jail, Jammu.

In a separate case, an absconder, Jagjeet Singh, was arrested after a hunt of over 30 years from Digiana area of Jammu on Tuesday, he said. "He was wanted in 13 gambling cases and evading arrest since 1981," the spokesman said.

