Hardcore Messi Fan From Bengal Becomes Mbappé Supporter Because of French Wife

Kuntal Bhattacharya, a man from West Bengal, who called himself a hardcore fan of Argentenian Football legend Lionel Messi, eventually became a supporter of French player Mbappé, due to his French wife Patricia.

Kuntal married Patricia, a resident of France five months ago. Patricia came to Pandua in Hooghly for her love from France. They got married in Simlagarh temple. But the final smile was intact on Kuntal’s face as Argentina lifted the trophy in Qatar World Cup 2022.

Kuntal said, Bengalis always have a special attraction towards Argentina. Watching Maradona plays as a child followed by Leonel Messi. But he was forced to change the party after falling into the marriage cycle.

His wife’s favourite player is Mbappé but Kuntal admires Messi like anything. Though Mbappe won the Golden boot, Messi lifted the World Cup. The Bengali groom of the French wife was in a religious crisis over the football world cup.

His wife was very enthusiastic about France winning World Cup this year. Although, Patricia is unhappy about Argentina’s win but Kuntal is laughing and celebrating his heart out. He is also sympathising with his wife that next time France will win.

