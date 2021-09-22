Hardeep Puri Goes on Door-to-Door Campaign for BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal for Bhowanipore Bypoll

Union minister for housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri visited West Bengal’s Bhowanipore constituency on Wednesday to support BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal for the bypoll to be held on September 30. The constituency has a sizeable number of Sikh and Hindu voters. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee is also contesting the bye-election.

Puri visited a local Gurdwara and paid tributes to Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, and then went on a door-to-door campaign for BJP.

Praising Tibrewal, Puri said, “Our candidate is very strong and she has all the right qualifications and credentials. She is a professional woman as well and I am very hopeful.”

On being asked about the entire Trinamool Congress cabinet campaigning in the bypoll to improve their margin, Puri said, “This is their point of view, but if you ask me that if their sitting CM needs the backing of the whole cabinet, then this also indicates that they are worried about her win”. “Though she lost the election the last time, let’s see.”

When asked whether Banerjee was pushing herself for the role of the main Opposition, Puri said, “Yes, and TMC’s party organ says Rahul Gandhi, our young leader, is not capable. But they should decide amongst themselves.”

On farm laws, the minister said he did not understand why Banerjee talked about the farmer’s movement in a Gurdwara. “Probably, she is confused that this is a Sikh issue. There are farmers in Western UP, in the whole country. We have already fulfilled farmers’ demands. If there is any issue, we are ready to talk to them but some of our political opponents are looking for their roles in this issue.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here