Hardeep Singh Puri Launches Civil Aviation Jobs Portal for Aspirants in the Sector

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday launched a civil aviation jobs portal for aspirants and prospective employers in the sector.

The portal aims to provide a common platform for job seekers to register their job interests across various civil aviation sub-sectors.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, prospective employers, who have completed their KYC under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs' MCA-21 database, would be eligible to register themselves on the portal.

"Aviation jobs portal is a unique initiative to harness the growth potential of the aviation sector to contribute to employment and re-employment in skilled aviation jobs in India," Puri said.

"Both the candidates and the employers would be able to access a wider choice. Candidates will be able to seek job opportunities matching their profiles. Employers will be able to shortlist those suitable to serve their human resource requirements as per their company policy through an online medium," he added.

