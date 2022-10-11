Hardik Pandya: Anyone Who Knows Me, Knows My Passion for Cricket but Also Fashion

For all those who know Hardik Pandya, know that apart from cricket he is passionate about fashion too. His aesthetics lean towards streetwear and he loves making a statement with his looks. On his birthday today (October 11), Hardik Pandya gives his fans a sneak-peek into Gujarat Titans’ dynamic streetwear collection – which is set to hit the stands soon.

Gujarat Titans, the winners of Tata IPL 2022 have collaborated with ace designer Kanika Goyal and the collection will be launched at Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI. The cricketer shares a glimpse of the dynamic streetwear collection through a fun and snazzy transition reel also featuring designer Kanika Goyal who has designed Hardik’s OOTD.

Elated to be part of this creative collaboration, Hardik Pandya, captain, Gujarat Titans, says, “Anyone who knows me, knows my passion for cricket but also fashion. I love making a statement with my looks. Streetwear has been an important part of my aesthetic; especially because it seamlessly matches my vibe. I am excited to give our fans a look into the Gujarat Titans streetwear collection. This collection is meant for all cricket fans out there who have an eye for fashion. I hope everyone loves it as much as I did!”

The athleisure collection will be launched in two segments, with the first Autumn-Winter collection launching at Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI that is scheduled from 12th to 16th October 2022, and the other Spring-Summer collection scheduled for later.

Kanika Goyal who has worked on the designs for this streetwear line, says, “I am pleased to present this new collaboration with the Tata IPL champions Gujarat Titans at the upcoming FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week. I have always gravitated towards comfortable yet edgy streetwear clothing and with this collection, we are ready to elevate the offering and bring a stylish athleisure range to all the cricket fans.”

And what does she think about Hardik donning the collection, she says, “Hardik is known to be a style icon in India, and it’s good to see him in our new collection. I look forward to the showcase hitting the runway soon, and to the response from fans.”

