LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Hardik Patel Gets Married to Childhood Friend, Says Wife Will Aid in Fight for Patidar Rights

The wedding took place at a temple in Digsar of Muli taluka, Surendranagar. Only a handful of people attended the ceremony.

News18.com

Updated:January 27, 2019, 6:34 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Hardik Patel Gets Married to Childhood Friend, Says Wife Will Aid in Fight for Patidar Rights
Patidar leader Hardik Patel got married to his childhood friend Kinjal Parikh in a simple ceremony in Gujarat's Surendranagar on Sunday (News18)
New Delhi: Patidar reservation movement leader Hardik Patel got married to his childhood friend, Kinjal Parikh, in a traditional ceremony at Surendranagar in Gujarat on Sunday.

The wedding took place at a temple in Digsar of Muli taluka, Surendranagar. Only a handful of people attended the ceremony.

The reception will be in Ahmedabad.

It is said that in March 2016, when Hardik was in Surat jail in connection with a sedition case against him, his engagement with Kanjal was announced.

Hardik said he now had his wife by his side in his fight for the interests of society.

Kanjal, who lives with her family in Surat, is originally from Veeramgam, Ahmedabad. She was a classmate of Hardik’s sister Monika.

Earlier, Hardik’s father Bharat Patel had reportedly said his son’s marriage would take place following Patel customs and rituals.


Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram