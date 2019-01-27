Hardik Patel Gets Married to Childhood Friend, Says Wife Will Aid in Fight for Patidar Rights

Patidar reservation movement leader Hardik Patel got married to his childhood friend, Kinjal Parikh, in a traditional ceremony at Surendranagar in Gujarat on Sunday.The wedding took place at a temple in Digsar of Muli taluka, Surendranagar. Only a handful of people attended the ceremony.The reception will be in Ahmedabad.It is said that in March 2016, when Hardik was in Surat jail in connection with a sedition case against him, his engagement with Kanjal was announced.Hardik said he now had his wife by his side in his fight for the interests of society.Kanjal, who lives with her family in Surat, is originally from Veeramgam, Ahmedabad. She was a classmate of Hardik’s sister Monika.Earlier, Hardik’s father Bharat Patel had reportedly said his son’s marriage would take place following Patel customs and rituals.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.