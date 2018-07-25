English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Hardik Patel Gets Two-Year Jail Term in Visnagar Rioting Case
Hardik Patel is one of the accused in the FIR which was filed at Visnagar in Mehsana district on July 23, 2015, when a rally of the Patel community seeking reservation turned violent, resulting in damage to property and assault on some media persons.
File photo of Hardik Patel (Getty Images)
Mehsana (Gujrat): A Gujarat court sentenced Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel to two years imprisonment in a case of rioting and arson in Visnagar town here in 2015.
Judge V P Agarwal, of the sessions court at Visnagar, held guilty Hardik Patel and his two aides, Lalji Patel and A K Patel under IPC sections pertaining to rioting, arson, damage to property and unlawful assembly.
The three were awarded two years imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 50,000 each.
The other 14 accused were let off by the court for want of enough evidence against them.
During the violent agitation, the mob had torched a car and vandalised the office of local BJP MLA Rishikesh Patel.
