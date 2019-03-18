English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hardik Patel is ‘Berojgar’ on Twitter After BJP Leaders Add 'Chowkidar' to Their Names
The twitter handle of the Patidar quota spearhead, who joined the Congress in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi recently, now reads as: "Berojgar Hardik Patel".
File photo of Hardik Patel.
Ahmedabad New Congress entrant Hardik Patel Monday prefixed his twitter handle with the word "Berojgar" (jobless), apparently to mock the BJP's "Main Bhi Chowkidar" campaign on the social media.
The twitter handle of the Patidar quota spearhead, who joined the Congress in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi recently, now reads as: "Berojgar Hardik Patel".
'Main Bhi Chowkidar hoon' narrative was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to counter Opposition's oft-repeated jibe, "Chowkidar chor hai", aimed at him.
In his rallies and addresses, PM Modi terms himself as a 'chowkidar' or watchman of the country. Under "Main Bhi..." campaign, BJP leaders, Union ministers, chief ministers are prefixing the word "chowkidar" (watchman) to their twitter handles.
Rahul Gandhi has been attacking the prime minister with the "Chowkidar Chor Hai" jibe in the context of the Rafale fighter aircraft deal.
The Congress alleges that Modi government has failed to create promised jobs in the country after coming to power in 2014, which has increased unemployment significantly.
Gujarat Congress IT cell vice president Hiren Banker said several Congress workers are adding "Berojgar" to their twitter handles.
However, he also clarified that the Congress is yet to officially adopt the 'Berojgar' campaign.
The 'Berojgar' began trending Sunday when several youths added the new nomenclature to their twitter handles.
"Several workers of Congress have also joined the 'campaign' and the engagement is increasing. However, we have not yet officially adopted this," Banker said, adding that the Congress would adopt the "Berojgar" campaign after consulting party officials.
The Congress is countering the BJP's 'MainBhiChowkidar' hashtag, which was trending on the micro-blogging site since this morning, with its 'ChowkidarChorHai' hashtag.
-
