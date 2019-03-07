English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hardik Patel Will Join Congress on March 12, to Contest from Gujarat's Jamnagar
Hardik Patel will join the party in the presence of Rahul Gandhi on March 12,
File photo of Patidar leader Hardik Patel. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Patidar leader Hardik Patel is set to join the Congress on March 12 and will contest the Lok Sabha election from Jamnagar constituency in Gujarat.
"Patel, who led the agitation demanding reservation for the Patidar community, will join the Congress in the presence of party chief Rahul Gandhi," sources said.
The Jamnagar Lok Sabha seat is currently represented by Poonamben Maadam of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Patel's joining will coincide with the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Ahmedabad, following which top party leaders will address a public rally there.
The Congress is focusing on Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and had given a tough fight to the ruling BJP in the last assembly polls in the state.
