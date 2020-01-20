Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Hardik Patel Seeks Bail in Sedition Case, Says Never Evaded Trial

Patel was arrested from Viramgam taluka in Ahmedabad district on January 18, hours after additional sessions judge B G Ganatra had issued a warrant against him for failing to appear before a trial court.

PTI

January 20, 2020
File photo of Patidar leader Hardik Patel (PTI)

Ahmedabad: Congress leader Hardik Patel on Monday submitted a bail application in the sessions court here in Gujarat, two days after he was arrested by the city crime branch for failing to appear before a trial court in a 2015 sedition case.

In his plea, Patel said he had never evaded or delayed the trial.

The application stated that either Patel or his lawyer was present in the court on the dates of the trial.

The application is likely to come up for hearing this week.

Patel was arrested from Viramgam taluka in Ahmedabad district on January 18, hours after additional sessions judge B G Ganatra had issued a warrant against him.

The prosecution had opposed the application moved by the lawyer of the Patidar leader seeking exemption from personal appearance.

Patel is currently in judicial custody till January 24.

He was previously arrested in connection with the sedition case filed by the local Crime Branch after violence broke out in Gujarat after a rally by the Patel community in Ahmedabad on August 25, 2015.

The quota leader was granted bail in July, 2016, and the court had, in November 2018, framed charges against him and other accused in the case.

Patel had joined the Congress ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

