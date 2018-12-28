English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hardik Patel's Aide Enters Verbal Duel With Traffic Cops, Arrested
Following his arrest, a large number of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) supporters gathered at the police station demanding his release.
(Representative photo)
Ahmedabad: Patidar leader Alpesh Kathiria, a close aide of quota agitation leader Hardik Patel, was arrested by the Surat city police Friday on the charges of rioting and misbehaving with traffic police.
Kathiria alleged that it was the police who misbehaved with him when he opposed towing away of his car.
Police commissioner Satish Sharma said that Kathiria had an altercation with traffic police Friday morning.
Three First Information Reports (FIRs) were lodged against him at Varachha police station and he was arrested.
A court granted him bail on a personal bond of Rs 15,000 in the evening, said Kathiria's lawyer Yashwantsinh Vala.
Kathiria walked out of jail earlier this month after he was granted bail by the High Court in a sedition case and by the Surat sessions court in a case of attempt to murder.
Sharma alleged that Kathiria assaulted the policemen who were towing away his vehicle.
FIRs were lodged against him for obstructing and threatening police, rioting and unlawful assembly and abusing police during detention, Sharma told reporters.
"It seems Kathiria is trying to establish himself as a leader with such behaviour. We will not tolerate anyone who tries to disturb law and order. He must not forget that he was granted bail in earlier cases on the condition of not indulging in such activities," the commissioner said.
Kathiria, before his arrest, told reporters that a traffic police inspector misbehaved with him, caught him by the collar of his shirt and took him to Varachha police station.
"I only told the police that my car was well inside the parking area on the road. The inspector manhandled me without any provocation," he alleged.
Kathiria is one of the key members of Hardik Patel-led Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS).
Following his arrest, a large number of PAAS supporters gathered at the police station demanding his release.
The police also released CCTV footage of the lock-up which showed Kathiria shouting and abusing an assistant commissioner of police.
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results