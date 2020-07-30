IAS Officer Hardik S Shah Appointed Private Secretary to PM Modi

Gujarat cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) official Hardik Satishchandra Shah was on Thursday appointed as the Private Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on co-terminus basis.

At present, Shah, a 2010 batch official, is the Deputy Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office.

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC), chaired by the Prime Minister, approved Shah's appointment "with effect from the date of assumption of the charge, on co-terminus basis, or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the order issued by the Ministry of Personnel on Thursday said.