INDIA

IAS Officer Hardik S Shah Appointed Private Secretary to PM Modi

A file photo of PM Narendra Modi.

Shah, a 2010 batch official, is currently the Deputy Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: July 30, 2020, 8:38 PM IST
Gujarat cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) official Hardik Satishchandra Shah was on Thursday appointed as the Private Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on co-terminus basis.

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC), chaired by the Prime Minister, approved Shah's appointment "with effect from the date of assumption of the charge, on co-terminus basis, or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the order issued by the Ministry of Personnel on Thursday said.

