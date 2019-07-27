Hardoi Jail Inmates Debate on Dowry, Suggest Unique Ways to Eradicate it

Lucknow: Several inmates of the Hardoi Jail, most of them lodged there after being convicted in dowry-related cases, suggested unique ideas to curb the practice during a debate organized by authorities as part of the reformatory process.

The participants criticised the practice. Superintendent of the prison Brijesh Singh mentioned that an inmate, Rati Gupta, who is serving time since June 24 this year for a robbery, said that there should be a law to fix the amount of money spent in weddings, which will in turn curb the dowry system in the society.

“Rati said that there should be a law to cap the expenditure in marriages which is now becoming more of a show off in the society and now people relate the expenditure in marriages with their social reputation. She said that if we will cap this expenditure then definitely it’s going to curb the menace of dowry to a large extent,” Singh said.

“Another inmate, Rama Devi, suggested that focus of education of the females can also tackle the menace of dowry to a great extent as when females will be educated they will be able to handle the issue at initial level,” said Brijesh Singh.

Another inmate Vivek Singh, who is in jail since his wife died in 2014, criticized the dowry system and blamed it for her death. He said that it was because of dowry that he spoiled his career and dreams. The jail superintendent said that Vivek was planning to launch a campaign against the dowry system to make people aware that it could spoil their lives just like it did his.

A total of 11 inmates participated in the debate, giving interesting suggestions to curb the menace of dowry system in the society.

Director General of Prison Administration and Reform Services, Anand Kumar said, “This debate was held as a part of the reform process of the inmates in order to help them in becoming a better person when they are out of the jail. More such events will be held in coming days for the betterment of the inmates.”