Hari Dutt Sharma (Cong) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Hari Dutt Sharma Trailing

Hari Dutt Sharma is a Indian National Congress candidate from Laxmi Nagar constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Former Principal. Hari Dutt Sharma's educational qualifications are: Doctorate and is 51 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 8.8 crore which includes Rs. 2.2 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 6.7 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 33.7 lakh of which Rs. 18.9 lakh is self income. Hari Dutt Sharma's has total liabilities of Rs. 46.7 lakh.

This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Laxmi Nagar are: Abhay Verma (BJP), Jai Ram Lal (BSP), Nitin Tyagi (AAP), Hari Dutt Sharma (INC), Anima Ojha (RRC), RD Tiwari (LSPL), Deep Kumar (LPI), Namaha (LJP), Om Prakash Sharma (BJP).

