Hari Nagar Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Raj Kumari Dhillon of AAP is Leading

Hari Nagar (हरि नगर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Delhi region and West district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with no other state. Hari Nagar is part of 6. West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.6%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Middle Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 1,75,055 eligible electors, of which 93,057 were male, 81,992 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Hari Nagar in 2020 is 881.09.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Hari Nagar, there are a total of 2508 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 1,63,708 eligible electors, of which 87,842 were male, 75,697 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,50,396 eligible electors, of which 80,533 were male, 69,699 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,43,104 eligible electors, of which 76,487 were male, 66,462 female.

The number of service voters in Hari Nagar in 2015 was 165. In 2013, there were 161 and in 2008 there were 155.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Jagdeep Singh of AAP won in this seat by defeating Avtar Singh Hit of BJP by a margin of 26,444 votes which was 23.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 58.51% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Jagdeep Singh of AAP won in this seat defeating Shyam Sharma of SAD by a margin of 8,876 votes which was 8.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 38.81% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Harsharan Singh Balli of BJP won in this seat defeating Ramesh Lamba of INC by a margin of 28,758 votes which was 35.09% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 62.67% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 28. Hari Nagar Assembly segment of West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma won the West Delhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the West Delhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 5 contestants. In 2013, 7 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 10 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Hari Nagar are: Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (BJP), May Singh Shayam (BSP), Raj Kumari Dhillon (AAP), Surinder Kumar Setia (INC), Dilip Jaiswal (NYP), Kapil Arora (IND), Naveen Kumar (IND), Rakesh Kumar Narang (IND), Rajeev Taneja (IND), Vikas Ahuja (IND), Sabir Khan (IND), Sumit (IND), Santosh (IND), Harpreet Singh (IND).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 61.51%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 68.3%, while it was 66.69% in 2013. In 2008, 57.29% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -6.79%.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 165 polling stations in 28. Hari Nagar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 153. In 2013 there were 151 polling stations and in 2008, there were 151.

Extent:

28. Hari Nagar constituency comprises of the following areas of West district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 18 (Part) EB No. 1-43 and 93-142 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 19 (Part) EB No. 1-110 and 165-167 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 20 Ward No. 20 (Urban). 3 municipal wards (Subhash Nagar, Hari Nagar A, Pratap Nagar) of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with no other state.

The total area covered by Hari Nagar is 9.15 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110010, 110015, 110018, 110027, 110028, 110058, 110064

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Hari Nagar is: 28°38'56.8"N 77°06'18.7"E.

