Eight people were arrested for offering ‘namaz’ at a weekly market in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar, police said on Friday. The accused were later granted bail by the sub-divisional magistrate’s (SDM) court, the police added.

Following a tip-off, Nizam (22), Nasim (52), Sajjad Ahmad (50), Mursalin (38), Ashraf (45), Asgar (37), Mustafa (35) and Ikram (47) were arrested in Shivalik Nagar colony late on Thursday evening for offering ‘namaz’ at a weekly market, Superintendent of Police (City) Swatantra Kumar said.

ALSO READ: Police Lodge Case Against Unidentified People Over Namaz at Lulu Mall

They were arrested under Section 151 of the Criminal Procedure Code (design to commit any cognisable offence) and produced before the SDM’s court. The court gave them a warning and granted them bail, he said.

Earlier this month, the police had lodged an FIR against a group of unidentified people who allegedly offered namaz at a recently opened Lulu Mall in Lucknow, after a right-wing Hindu outfit objected to it and sought permission to recite the Hanuman Chalisa there.

The Mall administration also responded by putting up notices on the premises stating that religious prayers were not permitted, as per a Hindustan Times report.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.