Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Hariyali Amavasya 2019: Time, Date and Significance

Hariyali Amavasya, which occurred on August 1 this year, is one of the most important festivals to take place in North India in the month of Sawan.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 2, 2019, 8:19 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hariyali Amavasya 2019: Time, Date and Significance
Representative image. (Image: AP)
Loading...

Amavasya which means the day of new moon or no moon holds great significance in the Indian culture, especially among Hindus. It marks the end of one lunar cycle and the beginning of another. Hariyali Amavasya, which occurred on August 1 this year, is one of the most important festivals to take place in North India in the month of Sawan. Since it is celebrated in Sawan, this Amavasya is also called as Sawan Amavasya or Shravan Amvasya. Meanwhile in Tamil calendar it is observed as Aadi amavasya as it falls in the month of Aadi and in Kerala, it is celebrated as Karidaka vavu.

What is date and time of Hariyali Amavasya?

Hariyali Amavasya which falls three days before the celebrations of 'Hariyali Teej' is all set to take place on August 1 from 11:57 am (July 31, 2019) to 8:41 am(August 01, 2019). Besides this, some of the most important amavasya dates are Mauni Amavasya, Shani Jayanti, Vat Savitri Vrat, Bhaumvati Amavasya, Lakshmi puja (Diwali), Hariyali Amavasya, Mahalaya Amavasya (Pitru Paksha).

What is the significance of Hariyali Amavasya?

Hariyali Amavasya is the day when people worship Lord Shiva for health, wealth and prosperity. According to devotees, it is considered as an important occasion because it is believed that keeping a fast on this auspicious day helps one to get a suitable life partner. Besides this, married women also observe fast for better health of their spouse. Furthermore, since Hariyali Amavasya is considered as the onset of Monsoon, one should plant a tree for peace and prosperity.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram