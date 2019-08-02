Hariyali Amavasya 2019: Time, Date and Significance
Hariyali Amavasya, which occurred on August 1 this year, is one of the most important festivals to take place in North India in the month of Sawan.
Representative image. (Image: AP)
Amavasya which means the day of new moon or no moon holds great significance in the Indian culture, especially among Hindus. It marks the end of one lunar cycle and the beginning of another. Hariyali Amavasya, which occurred on August 1 this year, is one of the most important festivals to take place in North India in the month of Sawan. Since it is celebrated in Sawan, this Amavasya is also called as Sawan Amavasya or Shravan Amvasya. Meanwhile in Tamil calendar it is observed as Aadi amavasya as it falls in the month of Aadi and in Kerala, it is celebrated as Karidaka vavu.
What is date and time of Hariyali Amavasya?
Hariyali Amavasya which falls three days before the celebrations of 'Hariyali Teej' is all set to take place on August 1 from 11:57 am (July 31, 2019) to 8:41 am(August 01, 2019). Besides this, some of the most important amavasya dates are Mauni Amavasya, Shani Jayanti, Vat Savitri Vrat, Bhaumvati Amavasya, Lakshmi puja (Diwali), Hariyali Amavasya, Mahalaya Amavasya (Pitru Paksha).
What is the significance of Hariyali Amavasya?
Hariyali Amavasya is the day when people worship Lord Shiva for health, wealth and prosperity. According to devotees, it is considered as an important occasion because it is believed that keeping a fast on this auspicious day helps one to get a suitable life partner. Besides this, married women also observe fast for better health of their spouse. Furthermore, since Hariyali Amavasya is considered as the onset of Monsoon, one should plant a tree for peace and prosperity.
Also Watch
-
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Smartphone Sales Projected to Decline 2.5 Percent Globally in 2019: Gartner
- Ahead of India-WI Cricket Series, Anushka Sharma Joins Virat Kohli in Miami
- Google will Halt Making Transcripts of Speech Data in EU, For Now
- Samsung Galaxy Fold Launch May Happen Around September 18: Report
- Bottled ‘Message’ From US Teen Found 21 Years Later in Scotland