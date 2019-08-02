Hariyali Amavasya 2019: Time, Date and Significance

Amavasya which means the day of new moon or no moon holds great significance in the Indian culture, especially among Hindus. It marks the end of one lunar cycle and the beginning of another. Hariyali Amavasya, which occurred on August 1 this year, is one of the most important festivals to take place in North India in the month of Sawan. Since it is celebrated in Sawan, this Amavasya is also called as Sawan Amavasya or Shravan Amvasya. Meanwhile in Tamil calendar it is observed as Aadi amavasya as it falls in the month of Aadi and in Kerala, it is celebrated as Karidaka vavu.

What is date and time of Hariyali Amavasya?

Hariyali Amavasya which falls three days before the celebrations of 'Hariyali Teej' is all set to take place on August 1 from 11:57 am (July 31, 2019) to 8:41 am(August 01, 2019). Besides this, some of the most important amavasya dates are Mauni Amavasya, Shani Jayanti, Vat Savitri Vrat, Bhaumvati Amavasya, Lakshmi puja (Diwali), Hariyali Amavasya, Mahalaya Amavasya (Pitru Paksha).

What is the significance of Hariyali Amavasya?

Hariyali Amavasya is the day when people worship Lord Shiva for health, wealth and prosperity. According to devotees, it is considered as an important occasion because it is believed that keeping a fast on this auspicious day helps one to get a suitable life partner. Besides this, married women also observe fast for better health of their spouse. Furthermore, since Hariyali Amavasya is considered as the onset of Monsoon, one should plant a tree for peace and prosperity.