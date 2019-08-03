Hariyali Teej 2019: 5 Things You Need To Know About the Festival
Let us take you through 5 things that you need to know to understand what the Teej festival is all about and how is it celebrated in India.
The air is filled with traditional songs of teej while women dressed in traditional clothes preferably green in color wear bangles, mehndi (henna) and do solah singaar. (Image: Reuters)
Hariyali Teej or Madhushrava Teej falls on Saturday, August 3 this year. There are three teej festivals celebrated across Northern India namely Hariyali Teej, Kajari Teej and Hartalika Teej in the Sawan and Bhadrapad months of Hindu Calendar. Women in the states of Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, celebrate Teej with great joy and enthusiasm. Colorful attires, special sweets like Ghevar and Fasting mark the celebrations of the unification of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on this auspicious day of Sawan.
Let us take you through 5 Things that you need to know to understand what the Teej festival is all about and how is it celebrated in India:
1. On Hariyali Teej, married couples visit Lord Shiva and Parvati temples, offer red flowers, bhog, solah shringaar and pray for marital bliss from the epitome of loving relationship that Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are symbolized for.
2. The air is filled with traditional songs of teej while women dressed in traditional clothes preferably green in color wear bangles, mehndi (henna) and do solah singaar.
3. Groups of girls and women gather around swings in rural India and enjoy the beautiful weather of sawan month. While there are special Teej Fests organized in urban hubs.
4. Parents of married women often send a basket (known as Sindhara) of fruits, ghevar, mehndi and bangles to their daughters on Teej.
5. Women fast during the day, dress up traditionally and offer prayer in the evening.
Kajari Teej or Badi Teej is celebrated 15 days after Hariyali Teej (also known as Choti Teej) and falls on August 18, 2017 while Hartalika Teej will be celebrated on September 1 this year.
