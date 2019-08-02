Hariyali Teej 2019: Date, Time, Significance of the Festival
Hariyali Teej falls on August 3 this year. According to Drikpanchang, the tithi or the auspicious time begins at 1.36 am and ends at 10.06 pm.
(Image only for representational purpose)
With the onset of monsoon, a number of festivals are celebrated in India among which Hariyali Teej, Rakshabandhan, and Janmashtami hold special significance. Teej is the third day that falls every month after the new moon as well as the third day after the full moon. Three Teej festivals are celebrated widely across the country. These are Hariyali Teej, Kajari Teej and Hartalika Teej.
Celebrated mostly in Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, Teej sees women waking up early in the morning, decking themselves in fine clothes and jewellery and fasting for their husband's health and marital life.
Women also apply heena or mehndi to their hands and in some parts of the country, congregate for prayers followed by playing under trees on swings. Hariyali Teej is dedicated to worship of Goddess Parvati and her union with Lord Shiva.
Date and time of Hariyali Teej in 2019:
Hariyali in Hindi means green and on this day, women adorn themselves shades of green and fast for whole day, even keeping nirjala vrat. Women offer bel leaves, fruits, flowers and rice coated in turmeric to the Goddess Parvati and listen to her folk tales. They end their fast by eating vegetarian food.
