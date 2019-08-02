Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Hariyali Teej 2019: Date, Time, Significance of the Festival

Hariyali Teej falls on August 3 this year. According to Drikpanchang, the tithi or the auspicious time begins at 1.36 am and ends at 10.06 pm.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 2, 2019, 9:33 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hariyali Teej 2019: Date, Time, Significance of the Festival
(Image only for representational purpose)
Loading...

With the onset of monsoon, a number of festivals are celebrated in India among which Hariyali Teej, Rakshabandhan, and Janmashtami hold special significance. Teej is the third day that falls every month after the new moon as well as the third day after the full moon. Three Teej festivals are celebrated widely across the country. These are Hariyali Teej, Kajari Teej and Hartalika Teej.

Celebrated mostly in Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, Teej sees women waking up early in the morning, decking themselves in fine clothes and jewellery and fasting for their husband's health and marital life.

Women also apply heena or mehndi to their hands and in some parts of the country, congregate for prayers followed by playing under trees on swings. Hariyali Teej is dedicated to worship of Goddess Parvati and her union with Lord Shiva.

Date and time of Hariyali Teej in 2019:

Hariyali Teej falls on August 3 (Saturday). According to Drikpanchang, the tithi or the auspicious time begins at 1.36 am and ends at 10.06 pm.

Hariyali in Hindi means green and on this day, women adorn themselves shades of green and fast for whole day, even keeping nirjala vrat. Women offer bel leaves, fruits, flowers and rice coated in turmeric to the Goddess Parvati and listen to her folk tales. They end their fast by eating vegetarian food.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram