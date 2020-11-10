Harnaut Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Harnaut (हरनौत), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Magadh region and Nalanda district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Nalanda. Harnaut is part of 29. Nalanda Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.02%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 64.43%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,03,296 eligible electors, of which 1,59,923 were male, 1,42,739 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,87,953 eligible electors, of which 1,52,860 were male, 1,35,083 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,42,011 eligible electors, of which 1,30,005 were male, 1,12,006 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Harnaut in 2015 was 361. In 2010, there were 266.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Hari Narayan Singh of JDU won in this seat by defeating Arun Kumar of LJP by a margin of 14,295 votes which was 9.12% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 45.91% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Harinarayan Singh of JDU won in this seat defeating Arun Kumar of LJP by a margin of 15,042 votes which was 12.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 47.32% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 177. Harnaut Assembly segment of Nalanda Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Kaushlendra Kumar won the Nalanda Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes this Assembly segment and JDU won the Nalanda Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 25 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 14 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Harnaut are: Indrajeet Paswan (RJD), Dilraj Raushan (RLSP), Rajeev Lochan Narayan Singh (JDU), Suresh Singh Nishad (LJP), Ashok Kumar (JGJP), Doctor Vinay Kumar (IND), Dr Dharambir Kumar (IND), Ramesh Prasad (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 51.68%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 54.44%, while it was 49.63% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 330 polling stations in 177. Harnaut constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 297. In 2010 there were 282 polling stations.

Extent:

177. Harnaut constituency comprises of the following areas of Nalanda district of Bihar: Harnaut. It shares an inter-state border with Nalanda.

Harnaut seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Harnaut is 371.05 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Harnaut is: 25°22'08.4"N 85°27'43.2"E.

