Haroon Yusuf (Cong) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Haroon Yusuf is a leader from the Congress who is contesting the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from Ballimaran. Born and brought up in Delhi, he pursued his higher education in the University of Delhi. During his time there, he was elected as the Secretary of Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress and took the charge of Chairman, Anti-Narcotic Cell, All India Youth Congress Wing and in 1989 he was appointed as Joint Secretary of All India Youth Congress Wing. Yusuf was first elected as MLA in 1993 and held the seat until the 2015 Assembly election where he lost to Imran Hussain of the AAP. Previously in the Sheila Dikshit government, he has served as Minister of Food & Civil Supplies Department and Industries Department.

Haroon Yusuf is a Indian National Congress candidate from Ballimaran constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Social Service. Haroon Yusuf's educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 61 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 4.7 crore which includes Rs. 2.5 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 2.2 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 11.7 lakh of which Rs. 6.1 lakh is self income. Haroon Yusuf's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.

This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Ballimaran are: Imran Hussain (AAP), Deep Chand (BSP), Lata (BJP), Haroon Yusuf (INC), Krishan Kumar (BRD), Zafar Mirza (RRP), Sajid Ali (RRP), Hansa (PPID), Arif Nabi (IND).

