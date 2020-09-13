Harrowing Time for Chandigarh Family as 2 Labs Give Conflicting Covid-19 Test Report for Pregnant Woman

A family in Chandigarh has has the most harrowing time, thanks to two contradictory coronavirus reports of a pregnant woman from the family within a span of two days.

The family from Sector 27 in the city has taken up the matter with the area councillor Devinder Singh Babla who has approached the UT administrator and sent the two different RT-PCR test reports to the latter along with a letter narrating the incident, the Indian Express reported.

The woman took an RT-PCR test on September 8 and the report came back positive. The next day, her husband made calls to another lab staffer to do another test for cross-checking. The samples of all other members in the family were also sent to test this time. This time, the reports came back negative for all the family members.

Express reported the woman’s husband as saying, “I decided to get my wife tested for Covid-19 as she was in the last stage of pregnancy and the test is mandatory then. After she tested positive, I decided to test all family members and my wife too. 15 members of the family gave samples at that time. I took my wife to a private hospital in Mohali and she was admitted to the Covid care ward where she delivered a baby yesterday. Also, my family members, including my wife, came back negative in the second test. Who do I believe?”

He was quoted as saying that since his wife is in the Covid ward, they have not been allowed to meeet her and the baby was put in the neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) as precaution.

Councillor Devinder Singh Babla, who has received a complaint from the family came down heavily on the private labs operating in the city and said they have been giving out wrong reports to patients and charging more money.

Babla demanded a shift to government operated testing facilities, which would make the tests more localised and also ensure no discrepancies and help in making out the actual scenario in the number of positive cases in Chandigarh.