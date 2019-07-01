Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Harrowing Time for Flyers at Bengaluru Airport as IndiGo Server Faces Technical Glitch

The airline's server was down for more than half-an-hour in the morning but has now been restored.

PTI

July 1, 2019
Image for representation.
Bengaluru/Mumbai: IndiGo passengers faced a harrowing time at Bengaluru airport Monday as the airline's server was down for more than half-an-hour in the morning. The country's largest airline said the server has been restored and is functioning normally.

"Due to some technical reasons, IndiGo server at Bangalore airport was down from 4:29 am to 5:07 am this morning. The server is restored and functioning normally.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers," an airline spokesperson said in a statement. IndiGo operates more than 1,300 flights daily.

