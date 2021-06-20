Harsh Vardhan Launches Book By DU Prof Dr Krishna Saksena, Says Story is 'Epitome of Endurance of a Mother'

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan today unveiled Dr. Krishna Saksena’s book ‘My Joys and Sorrows – as a Mother of a Special Child.’

‘My Joys and Sorrows as a mother of a Special Child’ is a heartwarming autobiography intended to make its reader emotional. It is a book that speaks volumes about the heroism and sacrifices of a mother and makes the readers realize to not take life for granted.

The book talks about the journey of Dr. Saksena and her disabled son Shiv, who could not write his own story. The book shows the power of pure love and faith and is written in a conversational yet easy-to-read style, making the reader feel like a participant in the author’s life journey.

The author, Dr. Krishna Saksena has been a teacher by vocation. While teaching in a Delhi University college, she has engaged with hundreds of ‘normal’ young people, even as she, in her own life, redefined what normal can mean for a mother.

On the journey of writing the book, Dr. Krishna Saksena recalls “I had never imagined I could have written of my life with Shiv. It felt too much my own, my most intimate experiences. But with age, I realized that it is also my responsibility to give voice to a child who has no voice of his own. And his voice is so entangled with my own that this book could not have been but an autobiography of two selves as one”.

‘’It is a book with immense emotional power and public significance.’’ said the book’s publisher.

"This book is an epitome of the bravery and endurance of a mother, in the best tradition of Indian motherhood. Like to the country, we must pay our respects to such a mother. Not just mothers, I expect fathers to read this book to learn about parenting a child and parenting a generation.” said Dr. Harsh Vardhan during the launch of the book.

The book will be available in bookstores and online platforms.

