Harsh Vardhan Reviews Fire-fighting Arrangements at AIIMS, Orders Fire Safety Audit
AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria held a meeting with the heads of various departments and administrative staff to review the hospital patient care services on Sunday.
Fire tender at the site in AIIMS where the fire broke out on August 17.
New Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan reviewed fire-fighting arrangements at AIIMS and directed the hospital administration to conduct a comprehensive fire safety audit on Sunday, a day after a massive blaze at the teaching block destroyed samples and medical reports.
A committee has been set up to restore full functionality of services affected in the teaching block, according to a Health Ministry statement.
"It was decided that outpatient department (OPD) and emergency services will continue to run normally. Operation theatres (OTs) will be functional and the scheduled surgeries will be performed.
"A committee has been set up to restore full functionality of services affected in PC teaching block. Additional staff has also been deployed for guiding the patients. He also reviewed the existing fire safety arrangements at AIIMS and discussed steps to further strengthen them," the statement said.
The AIIMS administration has initiated an internal inquiry to look into the cause of the fire and further strengthen preventive measures.
The fire, which is suspected to have started from the microbiology laboratory area, has affected some laboratories and office areas, the statement said.
"I reviewed the situation after the fire at AIIMS yesterday. The hospital area has not been affected by the fire and there has been no loss or damage to life," Vardhan said.
Vardhan also directed the AIIMS administration for conducting a comprehensive special fire audit.
The Union Health Minister personally monitored the efforts on-site towards extinguishing the fire and patient care at AIIMS, the statement said.
Vardhan stated that as a precautionary measure, the administration had shifted the patients from AB wing of the hospital.
"These patients have now been shifted back to their respective wards in the AB wing. The hospital along with the emergency department and emergency laboratories are fully functional now," he said.
Being a premier specialist tertiary care institution, Vardhan said, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has a regular and well-functioning fire prevention system.
