English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Harsh Vardhan Takes Charge as Health Minister, to Focus on Implementation of Ayushman Bharat
Around 27 lakh people have availed the benefits but he will ensure mass awareness and insurance benefits under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna scheme, said Harsh Vardhan, new Union Health Minister.
File photo of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.
Loading...
New Delhi: Doctor-turned-politician Harsh Vardhan Monday took charge as the Union Health Minister, almost five years after he was divested of the charge.
Vardhan, who reached his office Nirman Bhawan on a cycle, said his priority will be to strengthen the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (PM-JAY). He said he will ensure that the people in every nook and corner of the country are able to avail the benefits of the scheme.
"Since the launch of PM-JAY, around 27 lakh people have availed the benefits under the scheme. However, still many people are not aware of it. Some people who are in direct need of the benefits provided under the insurance scheme are not able to avail it due to eligibility criteria issues," Vardhan said.
Next on his priority list, he said, is to complete the unfinished target of transforming nearly 1.5 lakh primary health centres and sub-centres as 'health and wellness centres' by 2022 to provide comprehensive and quality primary care close to the community.
Presently, around 10,000 health and wellness centres are operational in 35 states and Union territories under the government's flagship Ayushman Bharat scheme. Eradication of Tuberculosis by 2025, completing new AIIMS projects announced by the previous government and reforming the medical education sector will be some of the pressing issues for the newly-appointed minister.
Vardhan said he was "grateful" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for entrusting him with the responsibility of the health ministry. "I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for trusting me and giving me this responsibility. Health of the people of this country is the top priority of Modi government and we will make every effort to achieve healthcare for all," he said.
On the World Bicycle Day, he also tweeted that cycling is his "favourite sport".
"#Cycling is a simple, affordable, reliable, clean & environmentally sustainable means of transport. #UNGA has declared June 3 as #WorldBicycleDay to underline contribution of cycling to sustainable development goals. It's my fav sport too 2 #BeatAirPollution @UN (sic)," the Union minister wrote on the microblogging site. He also shared several pictures in his post where he is seen riding a cycle.
Vardhan continues to hold Science & Technology and Earth Sciences portfolios.
Earlier, he was appointed as the Union Health minister in 2014 and was later given the charge of the Ministries of Earth Sciences and Science and Technology. J P Nadda held the portfolio in the outgoing cabinet.
Vardhan was given the additional charge of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in May 2017, after the demise of Union minister Anil Madhav Dave.
Vardhan, who reached his office Nirman Bhawan on a cycle, said his priority will be to strengthen the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (PM-JAY). He said he will ensure that the people in every nook and corner of the country are able to avail the benefits of the scheme.
"Since the launch of PM-JAY, around 27 lakh people have availed the benefits under the scheme. However, still many people are not aware of it. Some people who are in direct need of the benefits provided under the insurance scheme are not able to avail it due to eligibility criteria issues," Vardhan said.
Next on his priority list, he said, is to complete the unfinished target of transforming nearly 1.5 lakh primary health centres and sub-centres as 'health and wellness centres' by 2022 to provide comprehensive and quality primary care close to the community.
Presently, around 10,000 health and wellness centres are operational in 35 states and Union territories under the government's flagship Ayushman Bharat scheme. Eradication of Tuberculosis by 2025, completing new AIIMS projects announced by the previous government and reforming the medical education sector will be some of the pressing issues for the newly-appointed minister.
Vardhan said he was "grateful" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for entrusting him with the responsibility of the health ministry. "I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for trusting me and giving me this responsibility. Health of the people of this country is the top priority of Modi government and we will make every effort to achieve healthcare for all," he said.
On the World Bicycle Day, he also tweeted that cycling is his "favourite sport".
"#Cycling is a simple, affordable, reliable, clean & environmentally sustainable means of transport. #UNGA has declared June 3 as #WorldBicycleDay to underline contribution of cycling to sustainable development goals. It's my fav sport too 2 #BeatAirPollution @UN (sic)," the Union minister wrote on the microblogging site. He also shared several pictures in his post where he is seen riding a cycle.
Vardhan continues to hold Science & Technology and Earth Sciences portfolios.
Earlier, he was appointed as the Union Health minister in 2014 and was later given the charge of the Ministries of Earth Sciences and Science and Technology. J P Nadda held the portfolio in the outgoing cabinet.
Vardhan was given the additional charge of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in May 2017, after the demise of Union minister Anil Madhav Dave.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hina Khan Has Shared Beautiful Pictures from Her Europe Trip, See Here
- IPS Aspirant With Rare Bone Disease Appeared for UPSC With Portable Oxygen Tank
- Inside Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor's Exotic Vacation With Taimur, See Pics
- McCullum's Prediction for Bangladesh Goes Terribly Wrong and Fans Have a Field Day
- Audi Slashes Price of A3 Sedan by Rs 4.2 Lakh, to Start from Rs 28.9 Lakh
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results